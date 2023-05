Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Campbell Flannery P.C. on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against leather manufacturer Michael B. Manuel to West Virginia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Tsiatsos Law Firm on behalf of Box Alarm Leather. The case is 3:23-cv-00129, Box Alarm Leather, LLC v. Manuel.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 17, 2023, 3:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Box Alarm Leather, LLC

Plaintiffs

Tsiatsos Law Firm, PLLC

defendants

Michael B. Manuel

defendant counsels

Offit Kurman

Campbell Flannery PC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract