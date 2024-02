Who Got The Work

Mike Oropallo of Barclay Damon has entered an appearance for Athens Outdoors in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Feb. 9 in New York Western District Court by Bond, Schoeneck & King on behalf of Bowtech, asserts a single patent related to archery bows. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles J. Siragusa, is 6:24-cv-06093, Bowtech LLC v. Athens Outdoors LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 29, 2024, 8:10 AM

Plaintiffs

Bowtech LLC

Plaintiffs

Bond, Schoeneck & King

defendants

Athens Outdoors LLC

defendant counsels

Barclay Damon

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims