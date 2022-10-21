New Suit - Defamation and Trademark Infringement

GrayRobinson and other counsel filed a lawsuit alleging defamation and trademark infringement Friday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of protein and supplement products seller Bowmar Nutrition. The suit accuses competitor Live Healthillie and Iliriana Zeneli of posting negative, 'racially charged' ads and comments about Bowmar products on social media, with certain comments accompanied by the Bowmar logo. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 9:22-cv-81624, Bowmar Nutrition, LLC v. Live Healthillie, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 21, 2022, 5:15 PM