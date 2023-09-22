Who Got The Work

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath partner Michael A. Giudicessi has entered an appearance for Hearst Properties Inc. in a pending defamation lawsuit. The suit was filed Sept. 9 in Iowa Southern District Court by the Kline Preston Law Group on behalf of Josh Bowmar and Sarah Bowmar, who contend that false statements were broadcasted on the defendant's Iowa-based KCCI TV station. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephanie M. Rose, is 4:23-cv-00359, Bowmar et al v. Hearst Properties, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 22, 2023, 8:37 AM

Josh Bowmar

Sarah Bowmar

Kline Preston Law Group, PC

Hearst Properties, Inc.

Adams and Reese

Hearst Corporation

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation