Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Adams and Reese on Thursday removed a defamation lawsuit against Hearst Properties Inc. to Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit was filed by the Kline Preston Law Group on behalf of Josh Bowmar and Sarah Bowmar. The complaint alleges that Hearst news station KCCI TV falsely stated that the plaintiffs pled guilty in a poaching case. The case is 3:23-cv-00382, Bowmar et al v. Hearst Properties, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 21, 2023, 1:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Josh Bowmar

Sarah Bowmar

Plaintiffs

Kline Preston Law Group, PC

defendants

Hearst Properties, Inc.

defendant counsels

Adams and Reese

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation