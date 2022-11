New Suit - Patent

Nixon Peabody filed a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in New York Western District Court on behalf of Bowmar Archery LLC. The suit takes aim at the Outdoor Group LLC. The court action asserts a patent for an archery arrowhead that has a maximized cutting diameter. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-06526, Bowmar Archery LLC v. The Outdoor Group LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 22, 2022, 6:03 PM