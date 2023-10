News From Law.com International

Bowmans has enhanced its private equity skills-base with the appointment of Zingisa Motloba as a partner in its Johannesburg practice. Zingisa Motloba brings 20 years' experience to Bowmans, having previously worked at Mercedes, Eskom and the South African Bureau of Standards.

October 13, 2023, 6:59 AM

