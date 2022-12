New Suit - Employment

Walmart was sued Friday in Alabama Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court case was brought by attorney Adam M. Porter on behalf of a Black male employed as an overnight stocker in Ozark, Alabama. The plaintiff claims that he was terminated for pretextual reasons after reporting race discrimination and harassment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00723, Bowman v. Wal-Mart Stores East, LP.