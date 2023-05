New Suit - Toxic Tort

Keller Postman and the Dowling Firm filed a toxic tort lawsuit against the federal government on Friday in North Carolina Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed on behalf of Michael Bowman, is a part of a wave of cases that center on illnesses caused by exposure to contaminated water at the Camp Lejeune Marine Corps Base. The case is 7:23-cv-00959, Bowman v. United States of America.

Government

May 05, 2023, 3:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael Bowman

Plaintiffs

Keller Postman

The Dowling Firm PLLC

defendants

United States of America

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims