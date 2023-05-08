Who Got The Work

Stephen Clarke of Winstead and Matthew Rex Beatty of Beatty Navare Strama P.C. have stepped in as defense counsel to Huffman Contractors and Thomas M. Jones in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act. The action was filed March 24 in Texas Northern District Court by Calhoun & Associates on behalf of Dana Bowman. Co-defendants are represented by Litchfield Cavo and Harris Finley & Bogle. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade, is 3:23-cv-00646, Bowman v. Renfro Multifamily Properties LP et al.

Texas

May 08, 2023, 9:30 AM

Plaintiffs

Dana Bowman

Plaintiffs

Calhoun & Associates

defendants

Huffman Contractors Inc

Huffman Contractors, Inc.

Renfro Multifamily Properties LP

Renfro Multifamily Properties, LP

Sreit Fitzroy Burleson LLC

Sreit Fitzroy Burleson, L.L.C.

Stephen M Eisner

Thomas M Jones

defendant counsels

Harris Finley & Bogle PC

Beatty Navare Strama P.C.

Winstead

Litchfield Cavo

nature of claim: 443/over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act