Stephen Clarke of Winstead and Matthew Rex Beatty of Beatty Navare Strama P.C. have stepped in as defense counsel to Huffman Contractors and Thomas M. Jones in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act. The action was filed March 24 in Texas Northern District Court by Calhoun & Associates on behalf of Dana Bowman. Co-defendants are represented by Litchfield Cavo and Harris Finley & Bogle. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade, is 3:23-cv-00646, Bowman v. Renfro Multifamily Properties LP et al.
Texas
May 08, 2023, 9:30 AM