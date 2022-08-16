Removed To Federal Court

Law firm Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads, partner John J. Powell and a client of the firm removed a lawsuit alleging abuse of process, malicious prosecution and civil conspiracy to Indiana Southern District Court on Tuesday. The suit was filed on July 22 by Overhauser Law Offices on behalf of Charles Bowman, who contends that he was wrongfully targeted by Montgomery McCracken and its client in two copyright lawsuits. Ice Miller represents Montgomery McCracken and the other defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01620, Bowman v. Rawle et al.

Indiana

August 16, 2022, 6:30 PM