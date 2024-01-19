Who Got The Work

Elizabeth Rivera of Kaufman Borgeest & Ryan has entered an appearance for Federation of Organizations Housing Development Program 1 Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged gender-based employment discrimination. The complaint was filed Dec. 5 in New York Eastern District Court by Akin & Salaman on behalf of a former employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Hector Gonzalez, is 1:23-cv-08926, Bowman v. Federation of Organizations Housing Development Program 1, Inc.

New York

January 19, 2024, 1:46 PM

Plaintiffs

Demetric Bowman

Plaintiffs

Akin Law Group, PLLC

defendants

Federation of Organizations Housing Development Program 1, Inc.

defendant counsels

Kaufman Borgeest & Ryan

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination