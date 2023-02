New Suit

Carnival, the international cruise line headquartered in Florida, was sued Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The court action was brought by Lipcon, Margulies & Winkleman on behalf of a passenger who claims she was sexually assaulted by a Carnival employee of the 'Carnival Vista.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-20630, Bowman v. Carnival Corporation.