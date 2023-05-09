Nationwide Insurance Co. of America was hit with a tornado-related insurance coverage lawsuit on Tuesday in Mississippi Northern District Court. The complaint, for claims of total-loss property damage stemming from a tornado outbreak around March 2023, was filed by D. Kirk Tharp PLLC and McLaughlin Law Firm on behalf of Amy Bowman and Dan Bowman. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00088, Bowman et al v. Nationwide Insurance Company of America.
Insurance
May 09, 2023, 8:06 PM