New Suit

Nationwide Insurance Co. of America was hit with a tornado-related insurance coverage lawsuit on Tuesday in Mississippi Northern District Court. The complaint, for claims of total-loss property damage stemming from a tornado outbreak around March 2023, was filed by D. Kirk Tharp PLLC and McLaughlin Law Firm on behalf of Amy Bowman and Dan Bowman. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00088, Bowman et al v. Nationwide Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

May 09, 2023, 8:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Amy Bowman

Dan Bowman

D. Kirk Tharp, P.L.L.C.

Mclaughlin Law Firm

defendants

Nationwide Insurance Company of America

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute