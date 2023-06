Who Got The Work

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith partners Anthony DeVito and Timothy J. Young have stepped in to defend JP Logistics Inc. in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The action was filed April 26 in Illinois Southern District Court by Bonifield & Rosenstengel on behalf of Sara E Bowling. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Beatty, is 3:23-cv-01384, Bowling v. Smith et al.

Transportation & Logistics

June 10, 2023, 11:50 AM

Plaintiffs

Sara Bowling

Sara E Bowling

Bonifield & Rosenstengel

defendants

JP Logistics, Inc.

Stephon T Smith

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision