New Suit - Employment Class Action

Hilltop Lodging and Glenn Baker were hit with a wage-and-hour class action on Tuesday in Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Morgan & Morgan, accuses the defendant of misclassifying front desk clerks as 'exempt.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00053, Bowling v. Hilltop Lodging Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 11, 2023, 7:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Shondra Bowling

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

Glenn Baker

Hilltop Lodging, Inc.

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations