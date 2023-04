New Suit

The County of Wayne and its treasurer Eric R. Sabree were hit with a wrongful foreclosure lawsuit on Tuesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit was brought by Outside Legal Counsel; the Law Offices of Aaron D. Cox; and Mark K. Wasvary PC. The defendants are represented by Dykema Gossett. The case is 2:23-cv-10973, Bowles v. Sabree et al.

Real Estate

April 27, 2023, 4:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Tonya Bowles

Plaintiffs

Outside Legal Counsel PLC

The Law Offices Of Aaron D. Cox, PLLC

Mark K. Wasvary, P.C.

Shea Law Firm PLLC

Gronda, PLC

defendants

Eric R. Sabree

Wayne, County of

defendant counsels

Dykema Gossett

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation