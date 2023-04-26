New Suit - Product Liability

Amazon.com and Shenzhen Dayantian Technology Co. were hit with a product liability lawsuit Wednesday in Louisiana Middle District Court. The court case, over allegedly faulty Bluetooth headphones, was filed by Wagar Hickman LLC on behalf of Edna Bowles, who contends that the earbud case exploded in her pocket, resulting in third-degree burns to her left hip and hand. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00317, Bowles v. Amazon.Com, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

April 26, 2023, 1:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Edna Bowles

Plaintiffs

Wagar Hickman, LLC

defendants

Amazon.Com, Inc.

Shenzhen Dayantian Technology Co., Ltd.

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims