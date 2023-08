Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the Chartwell Law Offices on Tuesday removed a trip-and-fall personal injury lawsuit against Home Depot and Quartermaster Plaza 1777 LLC to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Jared S. Zafran on behalf of Marvin Bowlers. The case is 2:23-cv-03039, Bowlers v. Home Depot U.S.A., Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 08, 2023, 11:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Marvin Bowlers

defendants

Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.

Quartermaster Plaza 1777, LLC

defendant counsels

Chartwell Law Offices

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims