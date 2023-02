New Suit - Contract

Vinson & Elkins filed a lawsuit concerning a leasing dispute Friday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of bowling alley operator Bowlero Fairview LLC. The suit accuses Village FV Ltd. of illegally locking the plaintiff out of the demised premises. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00379, Bowlero Fairview, LLC v. Village FV, Ltd.

Real Estate

February 17, 2023, 7:04 PM