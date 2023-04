Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Foran Glennon Palandech Ponzi & Rudloff on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers Indemnity to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Deutschman & Skafish on behalf of Bowes In-Home Care Inc., seeks business interruption coverage following a security breach. The case is 1:23-cv-02282, Bowes In-Home Care, Inc. v. The Travelers Indemnity Company.

Insurance

April 11, 2023, 7:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Bowes In-Home Care, Inc.

defendants

The Travelers Indemnity Company

defendant counsels

Foran Glennon Palandech Ponzi & Rudloff PC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute