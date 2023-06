Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Burr & Forman on Friday removed a lawsuit alleging breaches of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act against Resurgent Capital Services to Alabama Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Watts & Herring on behalf of Gretchen Ratliff Bowers. The case is 2:23-cv-00712, Bowers v. Resurgent Capital Servics, L.P.

Banking & Financial Services

June 02, 2023, 8:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Gretchen Ratliff Bowers

Plaintiffs

Watts & Herring LLC

Watts And Herring LLC

Mccarthy Law, PLC

defendants

Resurgent Capital Servics, L.P.

defendant counsels

Burr & Forman

nature of claim: 890/