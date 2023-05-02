New Suit - Securities

Gingko Bioworks, a biotech company that went public via SPAC merger with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., was named as a nominal defendant in a shareholder derivative lawsuit filed on Monday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz; Rigrodsky Law; and the Grabar Law Office on behalf of Eric Bowers, accuses Soaring Eagle and members of its board of directors of filing a false and misleading proxy statement touting Gingko's foundry revenue. According to the suit, the defendants failed to disclose that the overwhelming majority of Gingko’s revenues were derived from circular transactions with entities that were funded or controlled by Gingko. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-02127, Bowers v. Kelly et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 02, 2023, 7:18 AM

Eric Bowers

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz

Arie Belldegrun

Christian Henry

Dennis A. Miller

Eli Baker

Harry E. Sloan

Isaac Lee

Jason Kelly

Joshua Kazam

Laurence E. Paul

Marjin Dekkers

Mark Dmytruk

Reshma Kewalramani

Reshma Shetty

Scott M. Delman

Shyam Sankar

Timothy Leiweke

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws