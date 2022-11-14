Who Got The Work

J. Mark Wilson of Moore & Van Allen has entered an appearance for Jade Cabbage Media LLC in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Sept. 9 in North Carolina Eastern District Court by Kliebert Law on behalf of architectural and real estate photographer Eric Bowers, accuses Jade Cabbage of publishing plaintiff's photograph of an office building on its website without authorization or permission. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III, is 5:22-cv-00397, Bowers v. Jade Cabbage Media, LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 14, 2022, 4:53 AM