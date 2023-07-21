New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

HCA Healthcare, a for-profit health care services company, was hit with a data breach class action Wednesday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a July 2023 breach impacting the personal identifiable information of about 11 million HCA patients. The suit was brought by Herzfeld, Suetholz, Gastel, Leniski & Wall and Bailey & Glasser. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00722, Bowers v. HCA Healthcare, Inc.

Health Care

July 21, 2023, 5:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Zita Bowers

Plaintiffs

Herzfeld, Suetholz, Gastel, Leniski & Wall, PLLC

Herzfeld, Suetholz, Gastel, Leniski And Wall, PLLC

defendants

HCA Healthcare, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract