Who Got The Work

Morrison & Foerster partners Jordan Eth and David J. Wiener have entered appearances for Gingko Bioworks, a biotech company that went public via SPAC merger with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., and other defendants in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The action, filed Oct. 20 in California Northern District Court by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz; Rigrodsky Law; and the Grabar Law Office on behalf of Eric Bowers, accuses Soaring Eagle and members of its board of directors of filing a false and misleading proxy statement touting Gingko's foundry revenue. According to the suit, the defendants failed to disclose that the overwhelming majority of Gingko’s revenues were derived from circular transactions with entities that were funded or controlled by Gingko. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Kandis A. Westmore, is 4:23-cv-05396, Bowers et al v. Kelly et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 18, 2023, 11:00 AM

Eric Bowers

Ginko Bioworks Holdings, Inc

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz

Arie Belldegrun

Christian Henry

Dennis A. Miller

Eli Baker

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.

Harry E. Sloan

Isaac Lee

Jason Kelly

Joshua Kazam

Laurence E. Paul

Marjin Dekkers

Mark Dmytruk

Reshma Kewalramani

Reshma Shetty

Scott M. Delman

Shyam Sankar

Timothy Leiweke

Morrison & Foerster

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims