Who Got The Work

Keith M. Lee of Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney has entered an appearance for GDI Integrated Facility Services in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint was filed June 20 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by the Workers' Rights Law Group on behalf of a cleaner who contends that she was wrongfully terminated and subjected to disparate treatment based on age. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert J. Colville, is 2:23-cv-01123, Bowens v. Gdi Integrated Facility Services.

Business Services

August 04, 2023, 7:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Darlene Thompson Bowens

Plaintiffs

The Workers' Rights Law Group

defendants

Gdi Integrated Facility Services

defendant counsels

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination