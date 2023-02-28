New Suit - Employment

Gaming and esports platform Skillz and other defendants were sued Tuesday in Oregon District Court for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The court case was filed by attorney Michael J. Ross on behalf of a plaintiff who claims he was pressured to defer his requested parental leave and terminated in retaliation for not complying. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00291, Bowen v. Skillz Platform, Inc. et al.

Technology

February 28, 2023, 8:34 PM