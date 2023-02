Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Nestle Purina PetCare Co. to South Carolina District Court. The complaint was filed by Thomason & Pracht on behalf of Raymond Brian Bowen, who sustained a hip fracture and other injuries after trying to unload a trailer. The case is 8:23-cv-00449, Bowen v. Nestle Purina PetCare Co.