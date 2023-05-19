Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Alston & Bird on Thursday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Georgia Power Company, owner and operator of Plant Scherer, a coal-fired power plant, to Georgia Middle District Court. The complaint, filed by Stacey Evans Law; the Adams Law Firm; and Conley Griggs Partin on behalf of the Estate of Tony Bowdoin, accuses the defendant of discharging and depositing coal ash into the groundwater were Bowdoin obtained his drinking water from. The case is 5:23-cv-00171, Bowdoin et al v. Georgia Power Company.

Energy

May 19, 2023, 5:56 AM

