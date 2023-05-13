New Suit - Employment

A former adjunct professor filed a lawsuit against Fordham University and anthropology professor Oswaldo Hugo Benavides on Friday in New York Southern District Court over allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault. The lawsuit was brought by attorney Joshua Joseph Lax on behalf of Julius Bowditch, who claims that Benavides harassed him and forced him into nonconsensual sexual acts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04001, Bowditch v. Fordham University et al.

