Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Scrudder, Bass, Quillian, Horlock, Lazarus & Adele removed a personal injury lawsuit against Terminix Global Holdings and TMX Holdco to Georgia Middle District Court on Thursday. The suit was filed by attorney W. Edward Meeks Jr. on behalf of Ronnie Bowden and Sandy Bowden. The case is 1:22-cv-00208, Bowden et al v. Terminix International Inc et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 09, 2022, 10:30 AM