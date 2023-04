Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Levi Strauss, LaDona Orcutt and other defendants to Nevada District Court. The suit was filed pro se by an employee who was allegedly bullied and harassed by co-workers. The case is 2:23-cv-00579, Boware v. Levi Strauss Distribution Center et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 17, 2023, 7:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Diane Boware

defendants

Eloisa Corsame

La Dona Orcutt

Levi Strauss Distribution Center

Wilshayne Umipig

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination