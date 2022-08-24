Removed To Federal Court

Paylocity, an HR management and payroll software company, was hit with an employment class action on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The lawsuit centers on the company's discretionary award of restricted stock units to certain employees, subject to a forfeiture clause which states that unvested shares are forfeited if the employee is terminated for any reason. The complaint alleges that the forfeiture clause is unenforceable because it disgorges wages for services previously rendered to Paylocity. The case is 1:22-cv-04506, Bova et al. v. Paylocity Holding Corp. et al.

Business Services

August 24, 2022, 4:58 PM