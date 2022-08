Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Maynard, Cooper & Gale on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Transamerica Life Insurance to California Central District Court. The suit, concerning the disbursement of a $3 million death benefit, was filed by Blakeman Law and attorney Steven W. Kerekes on behalf of Jason Boutros. The case is 2:22-cv-05724, Boutros v. Transamerica Life Insurance Company, an Iowa corporation.

Insurance

August 12, 2022, 2:31 PM