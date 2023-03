Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Greensfelder Hemker & Gale on Friday removed a lawsuit against Valvoline to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act, was filed by Brody & Cornwell on behalf of Dan Bouton. The case is 4:23-cv-00408, Bouton et al v. Valvoline LLC.

Automotive

March 31, 2023, 1:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Dan Bouton

Donald Bouton

Patricia Bouton

Plaintiffs

Brody And Cornwell

defendants

Valvoline LLC

defendant counsels

Greensfelder Hemker Pc - O'Fallon

Curtis Heinz Garrett & O'Keefe

nature of claim: 890/