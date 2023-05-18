New Suit - Contract

Investment banking firm Boustead Securities sued cybersecurity company Cerberus Cyber Sentinel for breach of contract on Thursday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Michelman & Robinson, accuses the defendant of entering underwriting agreements with third parties in violation of the plaintiff's right of first refusal. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00873, Boustead Securities LLC v. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp.

Banking & Financial Services

May 18, 2023, 8:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Boustead Securities, LLC

Plaintiffs

Michelman & Robinson

defendants

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract