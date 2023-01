Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McCarter & English on Tuesday removed an insurance lawsuit against MetLife to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, pertaining to a life insurance policy, was filed by Demeo LLP on behalf of Antoun Boustani and Gabriel Boustani. The case is 1:23-cv-10156, Boustani, et al. v. MetLife, Inc.

Insurance

January 24, 2023, 4:16 PM