Who Got The Work

Alison M. Agnew of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath has entered an appearance for Spire Global, a provider of satellite data, analytics and services, as well as its CEO Peter Platzer and CFO Leonardo Basola in a pending securities class action. The complaint was filed Aug. 20 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Glancy Prongay & Murray; Butler Curwood PLLC; and the Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz. The suit accuses the defendants of failing to disclose to investors that the defendants overstated revenue for certain Space Services contracts. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael S. Nachmanoff, is 1:24-cv-01458, Bousso v. Spire Global, Inc. et al.

Aerospace & Defense

September 05, 2024, 7:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Michal Bousso

Plaintiffs

Butler Curwood PLLC

Defendants

Leonardo Basola

Peter Platzer

Spire Global, Inc.

defendant counsels

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

Nature of Claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws