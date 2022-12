Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Simon PLC removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Citizens Financial Group to Michigan Eastern District Court on Wednesday. The suit, filed by Desai Legal Services on behalf of Kamran M. Boushehri and Sip Sip Liquor Shop Inc., contends that the defendant unlawfully froze the plaintiffs' bank accounts and deposits. The case is 2:22-cv-13082, Boushehri et al v. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 21, 2022, 11:48 AM