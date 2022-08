New Suit

Hartford Insurance Co. of the Midwest was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Louisiana Western District Court. The lawsuit, arising from damage claims related to Hurricane Laura, was brought by the Brasher Law Firm on behalf of Brett Bourque and Sharon Bourque. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02892, Bourque et al v. Hartford Insurance Company of the Midwest.

August 18, 2022