Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Manning & Kass, Ellrod, Ramirez, Trester on Tuesday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against CBRE Group, a commercial real estate and investment services firm, and Walmart to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Kennedy & Associates on behalf of Loretta Bourget. The case is 5:22-cv-02227, Bourget et al v. Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust et al.