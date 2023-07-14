Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Pierce Atwood on Thursday removed a privacy class action against Dick's Sporting Goods to New Hampshire District Court in connection with 'driver's license transactions,' the act of obtaining a customer’s driver license to complete in-store return, exchanges and refunds for nonreceipt items. The suit, brought by Bursor & Fisher and Douglas, Leonard & Garvey, contends that Dick's knowingly discloses and sells personal information and motor vehicle records obtained from the licenses to third parties without customer consent and/or knowledge in violation of the Driver Privacy Act. The case is 1:23-cv-00352, Bourgeois v. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 14, 2023, 6:17 AM

Plaintiffs

Jodi Bourgeois

defendants

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc.

defendant counsels

Pierce Atwood

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims