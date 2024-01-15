Who Got The Work

Vanessa Soriano Power of Stoel Rives has entered an appearance for Oracle, Cerner Corp. and other defendants in a pending medical malpractice lawsuit. The action, filed Dec. 1 in Washington Eastern District Court by the Luvera Law Firm on behalf of Charles Bourg and Deborah Lynn Brinson, alleges that a VA hospital failed to timely diagnose and treat Charles Bourg's prostate cancer due to defects in the hospital's new electronic health record system which caused a delay in lab results from the urology department. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stanley A. Bastian, is 2:23-cv-00348, Bourg et al v. United States of America et al.

Technology

January 15, 2024, 9:28 AM

