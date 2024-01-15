Who Got The Work
Vanessa Soriano Power of Stoel Rives has entered an appearance for Oracle, Cerner Corp. and other defendants in a pending medical malpractice lawsuit. The action, filed Dec. 1 in Washington Eastern District Court by the Luvera Law Firm on behalf of Charles Bourg and Deborah Lynn Brinson, alleges that a VA hospital failed to timely diagnose and treat Charles Bourg's prostate cancer due to defects in the hospital's new electronic health record system which caused a delay in lab results from the urology department. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stanley A. Bastian, is 2:23-cv-00348, Bourg et al v. United States of America et al.
Technology
January 15, 2024, 9:28 AM
Plaintiffs
- Charles Bourg
- Deborah Lynn Brinson
Plaintiffs
- Luvera Law Firm
- The Markam Group Inc Ps
defendants
- Cerner Corporation
- Cerner Healthcare Solutions Inc
- Cerner Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
- Cerner Multum Inc
- Cerner Multum, Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- Cerner Health Connections Inc
- Cerner Health Connections, Inc.
- Cerner Innovation Inc
- Cerner Innovation, Inc.
- Cerner International Inc
- Cerner International, Inc.
- Cerner Lingologix Inc
- Cerner Lingologix, Inc.
- Cerner Properties Inc
- Cerner Properties, Inc.
- Cerner Property Development Inc
- Cerner Property Development, Inc.
- Cerner State & Local Government Services
- United States of America
defendant counsels
nature of claim: 362/for medical malpractice claims