New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Procter & Gamble was hit with a consumer class action on Tuesday in California Northern District Court over its Tampax products. The suit, filed by Pearson Warshaw and Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, alleges that the 'pure cotton' and '100% organic' statements on Tampax packaging are deceptive because they fail to disclose that the products contain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs). Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00765, Bounthon et al. v. Procter & Gamble Co.