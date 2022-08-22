Bouncing Back From a Relatively Low-Performing 2021, Texas F...

News From Law.com

Texas firms posted strong performance during the first half of 2022, compared with the same period in 2021 and compared with the industry, according to a new Wells Fargo Private Bank Legal Specialty Group report that largely tracks an analysis this week from Citi Private Bank Law Firm Group.Owen Burman, a senior vice president in Wells Fargo's Private Bank Legal Specialty Group, said it was good to see that the homegrown Texas firms "kind of held their own relative to the industry," after 2021, when Texas was one of the lowest-performing regions.

August 22, 2022, 3:30 PM