Who Got The Work

Ethan W. Chernin of Cozen O'Connor has entered an appearance for Alliance Holdings and SIAA in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The action was filed Aug. 6 in California Northern District Court by McGuinn, Hillsman & Palefsky on behalf of an insurance advisor who contends that he was terminated in retaliation for making whistleblower remarks about the nonconsensual recording by Rogue Risk of internal phone calls. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar, is 4:24-cv-04767, Boulos v. Alliance Holdings, Inc. et al.

Insurance

September 02, 2024, 10:36 AM

Plaintiffs

Ferris Boulos

Plaintiffs

Mcguinn, Hillsman & Palefsky

Defendants

Alliance Holdings, Inc.

Siaa, Inc.

defendant counsels

Cozen O'Connor

Nature of Claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination