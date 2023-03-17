New Suit - Consumer

Home Depot and Techtronic Industries of North America Inc. were hit with a product liability lawsuit Friday in Alabama Southern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Boteler Richardson Wolfe on behalf of Donald W. Bouldrey, a customer who alleges that a pressure washer manufactured by Techtronic and sold by Home Depot exploded during use, causing permanent injuries. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00099, Bouldrey v. Techtronic Industries of North America Inc et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 17, 2023, 4:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Donald W. Bouldrey

Boteler, Finley & Wolfe

defendants

The Home Depot Inc

Techtronic Industries of North America Inc

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims