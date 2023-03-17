Home Depot and Techtronic Industries of North America Inc. were hit with a product liability lawsuit Friday in Alabama Southern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Boteler Richardson Wolfe on behalf of Donald W. Bouldrey, a customer who alleges that a pressure washer manufactured by Techtronic and sold by Home Depot exploded during use, causing permanent injuries. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00099, Bouldrey v. Techtronic Industries of North America Inc et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
March 17, 2023, 4:14 PM