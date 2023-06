New Suit - Contract

Boulder BioMed LLC sued iScreen Inc. for breach of contract on Tuesday in Colorado District Court. The suit, filed by Ballard Spahr, seeks payment for repairs to the defendant's Vision 3000 pediatric eye-screening devices. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01552, Boulder BioMed LLC v. iScreen Inc.

Technology

June 20, 2023, 4:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Boulder BioMed, LLC

Ballard Spahr

defendants

iScreen, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract