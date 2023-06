New Suit - Product Liability

Honda Motor, the Japanese vehicle manufacturer, and other defendants were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Monday in Minnesota District Court. The court case was brought by TSR Injury Law on behalf of Stone Boulanger, who sustained injuries after operating an allegedly defective 2018 Honda Goldwing DCT motorcycle. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-01834, Boulanger v. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. et al.

Automotive

June 20, 2023, 7:03 AM

Plaintiffs

Stone Boulanger

Tsr Injury Law

defendants

American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Barron Power Equipment, Inc.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims